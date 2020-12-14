Bridgeton food packaging company now offers 18 weeks paid parental leave

BRIDGETON — Danone North America, a packaged food and beverage company with a facility in the city, expanded its gender-neutral Parental Bonding Leave policy to its manufacturing employees, allowing them to take up to 18 weeks paid time off after the birth or adoption of their child.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The benefit is now available to all the company’s 5,700 U.S. employees across 14 manufacturing facilities.

The policy, which went into effect Dec. 1, is an upgrade to the company’s previous practice of up to two weeks of paid leave in addition to allowing the use of paid time off or vacation for such absences.

The policy is applicable to either parent, "recognizing that parenting is a shared responsibility between caregivers. It is intended to create a more equitable workplace and in doing so, challenge traditional assumptions on caregiving and help advance equality for all," a news release stated.

“At Danone, family is important to us. We understand how special, and also how challenging, welcoming a new child into the world can be," said Shane Grant, CEO at Danone North America. "That’s why we are proud to support all our Danone parents, of all genders, in our factories and our offices, as they bond with their newest family member. Our hope is that we will inspire others and help advance parental leave equity outside our walls, as well.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.