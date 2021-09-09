Bridgeton festival to feature tour of Underground Railroad sites

BRIDGETON — A weekend-long event is scheduled to take place this week to celebrate the life of Prince Hall, a Revolutionary war-era abolitionist and leader in the free Black community.

The Prince Hall Community Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the riverfront. A Prince Hall Day Observation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Union Baptist Temple on Pine Street.

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons for the State of New Jersey, in conjunction with the city, are sponsoring the Saturday event. Both events are free and open to the public.

The festival will feature an afternoon of activities, local tours, music, vendors and a barbecue cook-off. It also will serve as a forum to present support programs in the areas of anti-violence, health and human services and voter education.

“This is an opportunity for the Prince Hall Masons of New Jersey to partner with Bridgeton and surrounding communities to bring a haven of resources of health and health services and to celebrate our progenitor Prince Hall,” said M.W. Michael Anthony Williams, lodge grand master.

