BRIDGETON — A 61-year-old city woman was killed when her car crashed into a building in the city on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of N. Laurel Street and American Avenue at 1:44 p.m. after a 2018 Jeep Renegade, driven by Maria A. Sorantino, rammed into the building, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Sorantino died of her injuries at the scene, police said.
Police did not say if other passengers were in the vehicle, nor identify what they believed may have caused the accident.
Sorantino was traveling westbound on American Avenue when she struck the building, at 540 N. Laurel St.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.