Bridgeton community health center awarded $4M in federal funding
Bridgeton community health center awarded $4M in federal funding

BRIDGETON — The city's CompleteCare community health center has been awarded more than $4 million, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez said Wednesday. 

The award will help ensure the Bridgeton center and others can continue to provide critical health care services, Menendez said in a news release. CompleteCare has locations in Cape May and Cumberland counties.

New Jersey has 24 Community Health Centers that provide services to more than a half-million residents at 137 satellite sites, according to the release.

The senators said $9.68 million in federal funding would be awarded to community health centers throughout New Jersey to support their response to COVID-19.

In addition to primary care services, CompleteCare offers dental, pharmaceutical, OBGYN and mental health services, as well as internal medicine, chiropractic, podiatry and dermatology.

