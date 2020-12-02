Bridgeton community health center awarded $4M in federal funding

RAQUELLE GILBERT
BRIDGETON — The city's CompleteCare community health center has been awarded more than $4 million, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez said Wednesday.
The award will help ensure the Bridgeton center and others can continue to provide critical health care services, Menendez said in a news release. CompleteCare has locations in Cape May and Cumberland counties.
New Jersey has 24 Community Health Centers that provide services to more than a half-million residents at 137 satellite sites, according to the release.
The senators said $9.68 million in federal funding would be awarded to community health centers throughout New Jersey to support their response to COVID-19.
In addition to primary care services, CompleteCare offers dental, pharmaceutical, OBGYN and mental health services, as well as internal medicine, chiropractic, podiatry and dermatology.
Bridgeton beats Lower Cape May 33-10
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. LCMR #3 Rob White looks for hole.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. BHS #4 Edward Gravely carries the ball with his eyes on a run up the sidelines.
Bridgeton junior running back looks at open field as he runs against Lower Cape May Regional on Friday in Lower Township. The 16-year-old scored on runs from 72 and 63 yards out in the Bulldogs’ 33-10 win over the Caper Tigers. Bridgeton improved to 3-2 with the win. ‘The line, they did their thing. I get behind that line while they are blocking, it’s over,’ he said.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. BHS quarterback #6 Richard Mosley launches a pass under pressure from LCMR #8 Christian Campanaro.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. LCMR #5 Marcus Hebron on the run.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. BHS #9 Daveon Morris with a run to first down.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. BHS quarterback #6 Richard Mosley reaches to recover a bad snap.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. BHS #13 with a deep catch resulting in a touchdown.
On Oct. 31 2020, in Cape May, Lower Cape May Regional football hosts Bridgeton. LCMR #5 Marcus Hebron (center) drags no less than 4 BHS defenders across 5 yards, refusing to be tackled.
Lower Cape May Regional kicker Wesley Tosto lines up his 42-yard field goal at the end of the first half that put his team on the board. ‘He has got a great leg, and he is confident,’ Lower coach Lance Bailey said.
