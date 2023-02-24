WASHINGTON — Housing authorities in Cape May and Bridgeton are splitting approximately $1.4 million in federal dollars provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for capital investments.

Bridgeton's Housing Authority was awarded $1,234,208 while the Cape May Housing Authority received $209,226, HUD officials announced on Friday.

The money comes from about $98.3 million in spending grants awarded to 25 housing authorities in New Jersey.

“As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement on Friday. “With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there.”

The latest grants come from HUD's Capital Fund Program, which allocates spending money to all public housing authorities to build, renovate or modernize their properties.

Bridgeton's authority manages seven housing properties while Cape May oversees three, according to each of their websites.

The funds, HUD officials said, give housing authorities mobility to complete large-scale projects from roof replacements to energy-efficiency and heating updates.

"HUD’s capital funding for public housing authorities is a lifeline that provides resources for necessary maintenance and repairs so that residents’ homes are safe,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Public housing authorities count on this funding to make repairs and ensure the preservation of subsidized housing for the families that need it most."