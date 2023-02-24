Housing authorities in Cape May and Bridgeton are splitting about $1.4 million in federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for capital investments.

Bridgeton's Housing Authority received $1,234,208, while the Cape May Housing Authority received $209,226, HUD officials said Friday.

The money comes from $98.3 million in spending grants awarded to 25 housing authorities in New Jersey.

“As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. “With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there.”

The latest grants come from HUD's Capital Fund Program, which allocates money to all public housing authorities to build, renovate or modernize their properties.

Bridgeton's authority manages seven properties, while Cape May's oversees three, according to their websites.

The funds, HUD officials said, give housing authorities mobility to complete large-scale projects from roof replacements to energy-efficiency and heating updates.

“Public housing authorities count on this funding to make repairs and ensure the preservation of subsidized housing for the families that need it most," said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey.