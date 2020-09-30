Bridgeton bars fans from football games, other schools limit capacity

Bridgeton established a habit of following the COVID-19 guidelines the state and the NJSIAA put in place to keep safe when practice started, coach Steve Lane said.

And his players want to continue that, even if that means not having fans in the bleachers.

“I agree with (the decision),” said Lane, who noted he had a meeting with players and students last week to make everyone aware of the spectator policy this season.

Both Mainland and Bridgeton will livestream their games.

“Parents want their children to be safe,” Lane said. “They want themselves and their families to be safe. So they all understood. I didn’t have anyone disgruntled about it. They were more concerned about their child’s safety.

“And my guys, the staff and the athletic department, we work diligently everyday to ensure we are being safe on and off the field. … We are handling what we have to right now so we are able to get back to normal.”

Bridgeton will allow opposing bands members and cheerleaders on the field.