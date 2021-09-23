Bridge work to create new traffic pattern in Lower Township next week

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Construction work on the Middle Thorofare Bridge will create a new traffic pattern for the next several weeks, police said Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
South State Inc. will resume its remaining work and cleanup on the bridge beginning Monday and is scheduled to last for the next three weeks.
A single lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect through the use of flaggers as needed.
Motorists should allow for extra time for traveling through the work zone.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.