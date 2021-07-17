Brick man struck by vehicle in Wildwood

About 9:15 a.m., officers responded to Davis and New Jersey avenues, where they found an unidentified 51-year-old man from Brick Township, Ocean County, unresponsive and suffering from significant injuries to his head and torso, police said on Facebook. He was treated on the scene by the Wildwood Fire Department and then transported by medical helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was in critical but stable condition.