Brick man struck by vehicle in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, police said.
About 9:15 a.m., officers responded to Davis and New Jersey avenues, where they found an unidentified 51-year-old man from Brick Township, Ocean County, unresponsive and suffering from significant injuries to his head and torso, police said on Facebook. He was treated on the scene by the Wildwood Fire Department and then transported by medical helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was in critical but stable condition.
New Jersey Avenue was closed for about three hours during the investigation by police and members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. The road has since been re-opened, and the investigation is ongoing.
— John Russo
