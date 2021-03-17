With so many women speaking out about their miscarriages, we learn that so many more simply don’t. It’s uncomfortable, traumatic and personal. They don’t know where to turn. They don’t know what to say, and sometimes, we don’t know what to say back.

Suffering in silence can be grueling. But to experience a loss and grieve privately can fester so many more emotions. This series dives into women’s stories, why we don’t talk about perinatal loss and grief and how we can change that narrative going forward so that no woman has to feel alone. During this three story series, reporter CJ Fairfield examines the impact of miscarriages and silence that surrounds them.



Suffering in silence, but never alone

The staggering frequency of miscarriages can come as a surprise to some, and experts say it's not talked about enough. But what's even less talked about is the emotional and mental suffering a woman goes through after she experiences the loss. Due to the lack of conversation around miscarriages and grief, she harbors those emotions and continues to suffer in silence. But she is never alone in her grief.

“All I wanted to do was crawl into a hole, and I wanted to crawl into a hole with someone who could hold me, and there was nobody who could,” said Michelle Freeman, 42, who grew up in Ventnor and now lives in Manhattan. “I felt very vacant, like I was a shell of a person.”

According to the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that focuses on the health of mothers and babies, 10% to 15% of all pregnancies end in loss. A miscarriage is the loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A stillbirth is loss of a baby at or after 20 weeks.

‘I guess I thought that this is something you don’t talk about or tell anybody."

Miscarriage is more common than we think. In fact, 10% to 20% of all pregnancies will end in loss, yet there is still somewhat of a stigma around talking about it. It’s uncomfortable. It’s personal. It’s traumatic. There are many reasons why it’s often not openly talked about, but then, the women suffer alone.

“I started to bleed a lot,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I was hemorrhaging on the floor, but I knew something was wrong.”

She’s now 76, but the memory is so vivid.

“It was not only very frightening, but heartbreaking,” she said. “I felt empty and a bit guilty as if I had done something wrong.”

The Ocean City woman asked to remain anonymous for this article. She doesn’t want her friends and others in the community to know she suffered a loss. She doesn’t want the “I’m so sorry” comment.

‘It makes women feel less isolated’

Amanda Cottrell, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, suffered a miscarriage this past June.

Cottrell, who has three daughters, cremated Judah, her son she lost at 21 weeks pregnant. His remains are in a small, wooden urn that sits atop a shelf in her home. He is very much a part of the family.

“We took a family photo and we had his little (urn) with us,” she said. “On Christmas morning the girls were opening presents and they pulled over his little box and had him sit on the floor with us. It’s all really comfortable.”

For Cottrell, she’s found it helpful to share her story on Facebook. She hopes it can help another woman who experiences a loss.

“I feel healing in talking about it to people,” she said. “We definitely have a really strong community. We’re not hiding it. I make it known that I have another kid, he’s just not here.”

Contact CJ Fairfield 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

