MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Isaac Williams doesn’t mind bragging about the devastating fastball he had in his days pitching for Wildwood High School.

Juan Torres says he is happy for the chance to help people, and is on a better path than he was just a short time ago.

Shawn Browning was grateful for a chance to see her children and grandchildren in Florida.

The three seem to have little in common, but each said the same thing in recent interviews: They don’t know where they would be without the Branches.

They were each at the center in the Villas section of the township while volunteers served breakfast on a recent morning.

The outreach program began in 2007 in the Rio Grande section of the township, launched by two churches: St. Mary’s Episcopal in Stone Harbor and St. Barnabas by the Bay in Lower Township.

Sandra Lockhart was one of the founders, and remains involved in the day-to-day operations. For those without homes or in financial need, The Branches provides meals, as well as clean clothes and a chance to shower. It also offers access to advisers who can help people access social services, and at times accompanies people to appointments.

It also offers something far less tangible, according to Maria Elena Hallion: a chance to feel valued.

Hallion is the new executive director of The Branches, the first full-time director in its history. There is also a new home for the meal service, a former bank at 201 Hirst Ave., within sight of the strip mall where The Branches began.

The former site is still the location of a food pantry, where people can pick up groceries once a week.

The old bank had been vacant for about a decade, said Terri Mascione, the program director with The Branches. After extensive renovations, the building is now home to the outreach center, where breakfast and lunch are provided each day.

In the winter, the center offers a place to keep warm during the day. In the summer, guests can cool down. It was the breakfast that first brought Browning to the center, and the promise of hot coffee.

Originally from Virginia, she said she came to New Jersey for the promise of a place to live, but the person who invited her to stay could not afford to keep the house, and Browning ended up living in her car in February 2022. She had never heard of The Branches until a friend told her about it.

“He said, ‘You’re hungry. Let’s go. Let’s go have breakfast,’” she said. She is now a regular for breakfast and lunch.

Browning had wanted to see her two daughters in Florida, but the tiny car she had was in poor condition and unlikely to make the long drive.

Mascione said The Branches had received a bigger, newer car as a donation.

“Sandra (Lockhart) and I thought about it and we prayed over it, and then we said, OK, I think we should see if we could give the car to Shawn, with the understanding that she would give her old car to another client,” Mascione said. They also raised money among the volunteers to get gift cards to help with gas money for the trip.

“I was down there for three months. It didn’t work out for me,” Browning said. She is still living in that car, along with her dog, Mocha, moving between commercial parking lots and parking close to another person for safety. She said Middle Township police officers will check on her during the night.

She typically parks next to another woman, who is in her 70s and living in her car.

Persistent problem

It is difficult to get reliable information about how many people live without homes or in unstable situations around Rio Grande. There are encampments in the woods surrounding the community, where groups of people live in nylon tents. At times, police remove the camps at the request of the property owners.

There are others who live in their cars, and still more who rely on friends’ and relatives’ couches, making do while waiting for a better option. Several families live in local hotels, sometimes with emergency housing vouchers.

Drugs and alcohol remain a serious issue, Mascione said, and at times mental health issues contribute to already bad situations. The Branches works with drug and alcohol recovery services in Cape May County.

Advocates say it can be difficult for people to focus on recovery when they are not sure where they will get the next meal for themselves and their children.

The effect works both ways, Hallion said. Someone facing uncertainty about where they will sleep or how they will eat face anxiety and emotional pressures that can bring about other issues, she said.

Torres, who was born in Puerto Rico and now lives in Cape May, said drinking cost him a lot.

“I was an alcoholic. That’s why I lost my family,” he said.

Things came to a head last May, he said. Time in a recovery center helped him get his life back together, and The Branches made him part of a new community. He now works at the center, one of only four employees, working in the kitchen, doing some maintenance, doing what needs doing. During a recent visit, he was cleaning the corners of the main room with a spray bottle.

Torres is in a much more stable situation, also working as a sous chef in an area kitchen. That job is more stressful, he said, but the money is good. He likes The Branches work.

“I really like it here. I like to help people,” he said.

He’s had a tough year, he said, but things are looking up.

“It was a journey,” Torres said. “I’ve been sober for seven months.”

Making connections

Sometimes, people just get unlucky.

Williams said he was born and raised in Wildwood, and worked 20 years in the city. He said his landlord sold the building where he lived.

“The new owner put everybody out,” he said.

The way someone may have once kept a folded newspaper clipping in his wallet, Williams pulls out his phone to show a story about his streak of strikeouts for Wildwood High School. When he found himself without a home, he bought a bus pass, riding NJ Transit all night so he could stay warm and dry. When Code Blue nights were called, he would take advantage of the chance to sleep indoors on a cot.

He now has a job at a parking lot in Wildwood.

“I live with my boss now,” Williams said. “I can’t be late.”

Things are looking up, but he still stopped in at The Branches and accepted a hot cup of coffee.

“If they wasn’t here, I don’t know what I would have done,” Williams said.

Hallion said a tiny portion of the organization’s budget comes from public funds.

“Everything else we have to raise,” she said, “We depend substantially on our partners for financial donations, food and clothing donations.”

In the back of the center, clothing donations are arranged for men and women, including winter clothing and shoes. There is a spot for guests to shower, and a volunteer barber and hair dressers come in regularly.

Hallion and the volunteers cultivate a habit of calling the people who receive services “guests.” Multiple area organizations contribute food. Some preparation and warming takes place at the center, but the food is cooked elsewhere.

While breakfast wound down, volunteers Barbara Golla and Conie Martin worked on lunch prep, Martin sliding a cutting board full of deep red tomatoes into a tossed salad.

Hallion said the group works hard to ensure healthy food for the guests, with area restaurants often making donations. Recently, the New Jersey Farmer’s Cooperative donated multiple boxes of lasagna, which Hallion and other volunteers picked up at Willow Creek Winery. Some were served for lunch, others went to the food pantry nearby, as a supplement for those who had somewhere to heat one up.

Across the street from the center is The Branches’ food pantry, open three days a week, where people can pick up groceries for their families. Inside, two lines of shelves are stacked with staples like peanut butter and soup, and a stack of lasagna is in the freezer.