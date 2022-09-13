Boys & Girls Club's 'Evolution Arena' gets makeover, new space for growth

ATLANTIC CITY — A $500,000 modernization project to the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium will improve opportunities for children in the resort, officials said Tuesday at a ceremony to open the newly renovated space.

"The 'Evolution Arena' will be a space that brings unity, excitement and growth," Club CEO Stephanie Koch said before nearly a dozen contributors to the project officially cut a ribbon inside the gym.

The Evolution Arena, named after a Swedish-based gaming company, officially opened during the ceremony Tuesday.

Officials from the gaming company and other donors huddled together under a balloon archway to cut a blue ribbon around 2 p.m., officially welcoming the addition to the club that's helped city youth since the 1970s.

Evolution Gaming contributed $250,000 to a fundraising campaign started to help revolutionize the Club's teen center as part of a modernization project started in 2018.

The casino gaming company employs about 500 workers in the resort, CEO Martin Carlesund said.

Carlesund said he's been to Atlantic City between 15-20 times and has seen its potential.

"I believe that this arena, the Evolution Arena here, will make it possible for others to do something that others can dream of, to be a little bit better every day and to move this and try to make Atlantic City better than what it is today," Carlesund said.

Koch said other than being a gym where young city basketball players can get looks from Division I schools, the arena will be a place for meetings and other academic uses.

The gym is a part of the teen center the Boys & Girls Club started renovating in 2018.

The arena was also used recently as a vaccination and meal center during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koch said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was a Club member in his youth, knows how crucial investment in the city's children is, especially when many of them are looking for better opportunities to steer them away from trouble.

Small said he tries to make contributions any chance he gets.

"This organization is important to me and children like me because it shows what is possible," Small said.

The Club's leaders describe it as being the "scaffolding" for city families for the past 50 years, exposing youth to various career fields and helping them with schoolwork.

Since 1973, the arena was known as the "Boys Club Boxing Ring." With the renovations, the space, the Club said, is more inclusive, welcoming young women into the organization that serves over 2,500 children and teens each year.

Other donors include several of the city's casinos, Ron Jaworski’s Jaws Youth Playbook Foundation and No. 7311 Bakery and Café in Ventnor.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski said he felt the need to help improve the arena.

Jaworski's foundation has raised over $6 million for at-risk youth in the region, he said Tuesday during remarks before the ribbon-cutting.

Jaworski said he's familiar with the work the Club has done.

"This group (Boys & Girls Club) has that passion to not only make this place good, but great," Jaworski said.