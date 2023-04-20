This summer the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will launch a rowing program to train potential athletes and offer exposure to rowing as a competitive sport.

The program is free and will primarily focus on swimming instruction and water skills.

Participants will begin with swimming lessons at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate. Participants must pass a mandatory swim test before they can begin training on the water.

“We live on an island and are surrounded by recreational aquatic activities,” said club Chief Strategy Officer Brian little. “Let’s get our kids out on the water to expose them to this competitive sport and new college recruitment opportunities.”

After the children have met the requirements for water safety, they will have the opportunity to participate in the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor. The club is managed by Alan Staller and Brian Duffey, who are experienced rowers and enthusiastic promoters of the sport. Their aim is to nurture the potential of Atlantic City's youth by helping them develop their athleticism and discipline in rowing.

The idea for the rowing program came from former state Sen. William Gormley, who recognized the potential of the sport while working to bring the US Indoor Rowing Association Convention to Atlantic City. He also noticed there were limited opportunities for the city's youth to learn and compete in crew. With the support of his wife, Ginny, and Lee and Sandy Levine, they provided the necessary funding to establish the program.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind has also contributed to the program by purchasing indoor ergs for the club and sponsoring future rowing and recruitment events.

For more information about the rowing program, visit acbgc.org or email info@acbgc.org.