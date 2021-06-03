Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to hold pop-up vaccine clinic

ATLANTIC CITY — The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic for members and city residents next Wednesday.
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered 3-6 p.m. at 1010 Drexel Ave. Second doses will be delivered at the same time on June 30. They will be administered by AtlantiCare staff.
To schedule an appointment, call 609-342-5219. The information needed will be your phone number, address and date of birth.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
