ATLANTIC CITY — The Boys & Girls Club is launching a free rowing program this summer to expose young athletes to the sport.
The program will revolve around swimming and rowing skills, the club said in a news release on Monday.
“We live on an island and are surrounded by recreational aquatic activities,” said Club Chief Strategy Officer Brian Little. “Let’s get our kids out on the water to expose them to this competitive sport and new college recruitment opportunities.”
Participants will first need to pass a swimming test, with lessons being given at the Jewish Community Center. After passing, the participants will receive personal instruction from Viking Rowing Club, in Ventnor.
The idea for the program came from former state Sen. William Gormley, who played a role in bringing the February U.S Indoor Rowing Association Convention to Atlantic City.
The program has been given support from the city government, with Council President Aaron Randolph inviting club members to the Council's Wednesday meeting to formally express the governing body's approval.
