Boy is AtlantiCare's first baby of 2023

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jamir Jewel Jackson earned himself and his mother some recognition on New Year's Day.
Jamir arrived at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, making him AtlantiCare's first baby of 2023.
Weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long, he was born to Tasheema Jones Jackson at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said Tuesday.
Jones Jackson, of Atlantic City, and her son were presented a special baby basket on behalf of the Mainland Campus' auxiliary, which donated the bundle of gifts from the Pine Cone Gift Shop at the hospital, Tornetta said.
Dr. Blair Bergen, chairman of obstetrics and gynecology, delivered the baby.
— Eric Conklin
