Boy, 10, injured after being struck by car in Egg Harbor Township
Boy, 10, injured after being struck by car in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle operated by a township man Tuesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., township police responded to the scene and determined that a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by Nicholas Westphal, 27, was traveling north on Spruce Avenue, in the area of Fourth Avenue, when the truck struck the boy.

Police said the child walked directly into the lane of travel when he was struck.

The child sustained serious injuries and was transported to Cooper University Hospital, in Camden, by helicopter, police said.

The section of Spruce Avenue was closed to traffic for about two hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Officer Ben Kollman, of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.

