Borgata's Bobby Flay Steak to remain open through summer
Borgata's Bobby Flay Steak to remain open through summer

Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata
Nicholas Huba

ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Flay Steak will remain open at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa through the summer.

Borgata and Bold Food, Flay's hospitality group, previously announced the closure of the restaurant "as part of the companies' evolving business strategies," the casino said in a news release.

An agreement was established between the companies to collaborate through the summer "as a result of the city's regular business volume increase" during the season.

After the closure, the space will reopen as a temporary restaurant outlet, the release said. It will then transition to a permanent concept.

