Borgata's Bobby Flay Steak to remain open through summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Flay Steak will remain open at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa through the summer.
Borgata and Bold Food, Flay's hospitality group, previously announced the closure of the restaurant "as part of the companies' evolving business strategies," the casino said in a news release.
An agreement was established between the companies to collaborate through the summer "as a result of the city's regular business volume increase" during the season.
After the closure, the space will reopen as a temporary restaurant outlet, the release said. It will then transition to a permanent concept.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
