Borgata to hold two job fairs this week

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will hold two hiring events this week.
On Tuesday, the casino's security job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available positions include security officer, security specialist and crowd control specialist.
Wednesday will include two sessions for an environmental services (EVS)/housekeeping expo. Applicants will be considered for the positions of guest room attendant, EVS (public area), housekeeping heavy porter and EVS heavy porter.
To apply online, visit borgatajobs.com.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.