Borgata is ready to deal, poker to return next week

ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s largest poker room will be the first to welcome back players when it reopens next week.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will open The Poker Room at 10 a.m. Wednesday with some minor adjustments to account for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are happy to welcome back our loyal players as we reopen Atlantic City’s market-leading East Coast poker destination,” said Melonie Johnson, president and chief operating officer of Borgata.

The reopened room will have 30 spaced out tables with polycarbonate dividers between every person.

Only live cash games on seven-handed tables will be offered to start, and no tournament play has been scheduled. Borgata’s Bad Beat Jackpot will immediately initiate, giving players the opportunity to lose their hand but win a prize of $100,000.

Beverage service will be available inside Borgata’s poker room, but food will not be permitted.

Masks are required in all public areas of the casino, including The Poker Room.

Hand sanitizing dispensers will be accessible throughout The Poker Room, with frequent disinfecting of high-touch points.

Spectators will not be permitted.

