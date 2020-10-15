Borgata is ready to deal, poker to return next week

ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s largest poker room will be the first to welcome back players when it reopens next week.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will open The Poker Room at 10 a.m. Wednesday with some minor adjustments to account for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We are happy to welcome back our loyal players as we reopen Atlantic City’s market-leading East Coast poker destination,” said Melonie Johnson, president and chief operating officer of Borgata.
The reopened room will have 30 spaced out tables with polycarbonate dividers between every person.
Only live cash games on seven-handed tables will be offered to start, and no tournament play has been scheduled. Borgata’s Bad Beat Jackpot will immediately initiate, giving players the opportunity to lose their hand but win a prize of $100,000.
Beverage service will be available inside Borgata’s poker room, but food will not be permitted.
Masks are required in all public areas of the casino, including The Poker Room.
Hand sanitizing dispensers will be accessible throughout The Poker Room, with frequent disinfecting of high-touch points.
Spectators will not be permitted.
“We have made some changes to enhance our guests’ experience and are excited to reintroduce live poker and the Borgata Poker brand more safely,” Johnson said.
There are five poker rooms in Atlantic City casinos, at Bally’s Atlantic City, Borgata, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City. Ocean Casino Resort had poker tables but removed them to make space for a new high-limit slot area.
In 2019, Atlantic City casinos with poker rooms reported slightly more than $27.2 million in revenue. The prior year, revenue generated from poker rooms was nearly $28.5 million.
According to data reported by the casinos to state gaming regulators, Borgata was far and away the biggest benefactor of poker. The market leader also boasts the city’s largest poker room, with 77 tables. In 2019, Borgata generated nearly $17.9 million in poker revenue.
