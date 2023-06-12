VINELAND — More than 1,500 boots will be laid on Vineland High School's grounds later this month to remember local service member killed in action, city officials said Monday.

Dubbed the "Boots Memorial," the display will be seen from June 22-25 at the high school on Chestnut Avenue, officials said in a news release. Ceremonies will be held to both open and conclude the memorial.

Each boot represents a lost service member from Atlantic, Gloucester, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties. An identifying tag of the fallen military member, including their name, rank and the date they died in combat, will be included on them.

Veterans; Mayor Anthony Fanucci; state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, are scheduled to give remarks during the ceremonies, officials said.

“Freedom is not free,” Fanucci said in a statement. “Every single one of the boots which will make up the memorial represents a soldier, but it is more than that. There is a family and a story behind every single one. This memorial reminds us all of the sacrifices our fallen heroes have made for this great nation of ours, and it lets their family members know those soldiers have not been forgotten."

The service members honored through the memorial extend from World War I to the present, officials said.

"We felt it was important to stage the boot display because it is a reminder to every one of the sacrifices military personnel and their families make for our country every day,” said Katrina D’Alessandro, president of South Jersey Volunteers for Veterans, which is organizing the memorial. “The visual of all the boots lined up helps people see the number of South Jersey service members who have given their lives in service to their country."