Boo at the Zoo returns to Cape May County Park
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The peacocks weren't the only creatures allowed to roam the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Saturday morning.

They were joined by dinosaurs, monsters, sharks and even SpongeBob SquarePants, as kids and adults dressed up in costume to take part in Boo at the Zoo. The nearly two-decade-old event was not held last year due to COVID-19, and it seemed everyone was anxious to participate this year.

The turnout was strong, with hundreds of kids and adults flocking to the zoo to participate in activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission was free, with donations at the gate encouraged.

There was an hourlong costume contest and parade, where awards were given to the top three costumes in each age group, plus an open division and a groups and floats division. Some of the most creative costumes included a horseshoe crab, a stroller decked out like the Batmobile, triplets dressed as chickens, a jellyfish and one girl dressed like a carousel.

The winners of the costume contest were 14-month-old Autumn (infants and toddlers); Mackenzie, 6 (first grade); Alessandro, 7, of Ventnor (second grade); Mercedes Cottman, 8, of Pleasantville (third grade); Stephen Bridges, 9, of Pine Hill, Camden County (fourth grade); Abby Young, 10 (fifth grade); Joey Tallerico, 11, of Cape May Court House (open) and the Scudder family, of Cape May (groups and floats).

Kids enjoyed bounce houses, an obstacle course, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more. Cape May Dancers were also there, and there was an ambassador animal keeper talk.

ONLINE

See video and more photos from Boo at the Zoo at PressofAC.com.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

