Boo at the Zoo returns to Cape May County Park

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The peacocks weren't the only creatures allowed to roam the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Saturday morning.

They were joined by dinosaurs, monsters, sharks and even SpongeBob SquarePants, as kids and adults dressed up in costume to take part in Boo at the Zoo. The nearly two-decade-old event was not held last year due to COVID-19, and it seemed everyone was anxious to participate this year.

The turnout was strong, with hundreds of kids and adults flocking to the zoo to participate in activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission was free, with donations at the gate encouraged.

There was an hourlong costume contest and parade, where awards were given to the top three costumes in each age group, plus an open division and a groups and floats division. Some of the most creative costumes included a horseshoe crab, a stroller decked out like the Batmobile, triplets dressed as chickens, a jellyfish and one girl dressed like a carousel.