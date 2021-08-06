 Skip to main content
Boo at the Zoo returning in October at Cape May County Park
Boo at the Zoo returning in October at Cape May County Park

Boo at the zoo

The Cape May County Park and Zoo's annual “Boo at the Zoo” event in 2017 drew hundreds to the park dressed in costume.

 Press archives

Keeping fit physically and mentally during a lockdown is not easy, even for penguins at this zoo in Thailand.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced Friday the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public.

Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more.

A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music.

For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.

— John Russo

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

