LOWER TOWNSHIP — The body of a township man missing for about a month has been found, according to a statement shared on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.
Corey McFadden, a 33-year-old postal worker, was reported missing after missing his shift on May 1.
No additional information about McFadden being located was available in the statement.
"The McFadden family would again like to express their sincere gratitude TO EVERYONE for all of the love, help and support they’ve received in trying to find Corey," the Facebook post read.
McFadden's vehicle was found abandoned near milepost 96.4 on the Garden State Parkway, in the area of Wall Township, Monmouth County.
McFadden had an encounter with Manasquan Township police one day before his friends reported him missing.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.