Body of missing Bridgeton man found

BRIDGETON — The body of 23-year-old Bridgeton resident Johnathan Morris, who was reported missing after last being seen Friday, was found in Hopewell, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday.
BRIDGETON — State Police are looking for a missing man last seen Friday in the city.
Morris was last seen in the city, State Police previously said.
Investigators believed Morris may have been in danger when he disappeared.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.