Body of captain found in water in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a well-known local captain was found in the water in Egg Harbor Township, according to a news release issued by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Thursday.

Egg Harbor Township police officers responded to Graef Boat Yard on Longport Boulevard in response to a report of a body in the water Wednesday. Police found the body of a deceased male, identified as Captain Edward Cairns, at low tide in the bay mud between a dock and a section of marshland.

Cairns was a 71-year-old resident of Egg Harbor Township.

He made a residence out of his vessel and was said to have been a well-known township resident for over three decades, according to the news release.

A preliminary investigation uncovered no obvious signs of foul play. The investigation, however, remains ongoing and investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.

The case is being investigated by Detectives Michael Santoro and Robert Harte of the police department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Those with knowledge about the incident are being urged to contact the bureau at (609) 926-4051.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

