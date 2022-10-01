Body of Cape May Court House man found in Vineland

The body of a Cape May Court House man was found near where he was last seen in Vineland, State Police said Saturday.
Roy Osmundsen, 54, was last seen walking away from his car along Route 55. Osmundsen suffered from dementia, State Police said Tuesday in announcing his disappearance.
State Police said the cause and circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.
Osumundsen’s family had offered a $20,000 reward for help finding him.
— John O’Connor
