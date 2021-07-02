 Skip to main content
Body of Atlantic City man found hanging in tree
Body of Atlantic City man found hanging in tree

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

Atlantic City Police engage in a standoff with a wanted individual who is self-barricaded in a home on N. Georgia Avenue on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a 21-year-old man was found hanging Friday in a tree in a city park, police said.

At 2:42 p.m., officers responded to reports of the body found at Oscar E. McClinton Jr. Waterfront Park at New Hampshire and Melrose avenues. The unidentified man, from Atlantic City, was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene. The body was recovered and transported to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, police said in a news release.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, police said. The investigation will continue until the manner of death is determined.

The city's Fire Department assisted. 

Anyone with information about the body can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

