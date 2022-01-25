Body of 19-year-old missing Egg Harbor Township man found

PLEASANTVILLE — As family members gathered for the second day in a row Tuesday morning outside the Centerfolds strip club, word spread that a missing Irving Mayren-Guzmen had been found.
Guzman, 19, was last seen leaving the strip club, in the 200 block of E. Delilah Road, heading east on that road toward Atlantic City, police said.
Investigators continued combing the area Tuesday using a police helicopter as they had done Monday.
By late morning, word reached the crowd that the missing man's body had been found.
City police Capt. Stacy Schlachter said the body was found in the marshes by either a family friend or volunteer walking east on Delilah Road around 9:30 or 9:45 a.m.
New Jersey State Police and other police departments were preparing to fly a drone over the marshes when body was found, Schlachter said.
There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy is pending, Schlachter added.
"We've done everything we could at this point," Schlachter said.
Family and friends spent Monday outside the club, distributing flyers to motorists and watching a search helicopter comb the area outside of the club. The gathering continued into Monday night, with many still outside the club in jackets, hoodies and keeping warm with makeshift firepits in the parking lot.
The crowd held a prayer vigil after the body was discovered. Many also marched down Delilah Road holding signs stating, "Justice for Irving."
"This hurts so much, please find justice for my son," Sarita Guzman, Mayren-Guzman's mother, said to the crowd.
Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos, previously said his brother was with several friends when he went to the club early Sunday morning. Only Mayren-Guzman and one of his friends entered. The others stayed in their car.
The group began looking for Mayren-Guzman between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., calling his phone and asking the club's staff if they saw him. Only his cell phone was retrieved from inside, Lugos said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
