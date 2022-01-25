Body of 19-year-old missing Egg Harbor Township man found

PLEASANTVILLE — As family members gathered for the second day in a row Tuesday morning outside the Centerfolds strip club, word spread that a missing Irving Mayren-Guzmen had been found.

Guzman, 19, was last seen leaving the strip club, in the 200 block of E. Delilah Road, heading east on that road toward Atlantic City, police said.

Investigators continued combing the area Tuesday using a police helicopter as they had done Monday.

By late morning, word reached the crowd that the missing man's body had been found.

City police Capt. Stacy Schlachter said the body was found in the marshes by either a family friend or volunteer walking east on Delilah Road around 9:30 or 9:45 a.m.

New Jersey State Police and other police departments were preparing to fly a drone over the marshes when body was found, Schlachter said.

There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy is pending, Schlachter added.

"We've done everything we could at this point," Schlachter said.