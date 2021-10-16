 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found off Long Beach Island was missing Bergen County man, authorities say
0 comments
top story

Body found off Long Beach Island was missing Bergen County man, authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean County

A body recovered Thursday off Barnegat Light was that of a Bergen County man, authorities said Saturday.

According to NJ.com, Kiariff Alston, 26, of Glen Rock, left his home last Sunday, telling his mother he was going to buy gas before going to work at a Home Depot in Paterson, police told the media outlet. Alston’s family reported him missing Monday after learning he never made it to his job.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Glen Rock police tracked Alston’s car to Seaside Heights, NJ.com reported.

Meanwhile, a good Samaritan notified the Coast Guard on Thursday that there was a possible body in the water, Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves told NJ.com.

Alston was wearing scuba gear when his body was recovered, Reaves told the media outlet.

Alston’s death remains under investigation, NJ.com reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News