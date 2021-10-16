Body found off Long Beach Island was missing Bergen County man, authorities say

A body recovered Thursday off Barnegat Light was that of a Bergen County man, authorities said Saturday.
According to NJ.com, Kiariff Alston, 26, of Glen Rock, left his home last Sunday, telling his mother he was going to buy gas before going to work at a Home Depot in Paterson, police told the media outlet. Alston’s family reported him missing Monday after learning he never made it to his job.
Glen Rock police tracked Alston’s car to Seaside Heights, NJ.com reported.
Meanwhile, a good Samaritan notified the Coast Guard on Thursday that there was a possible body in the water, Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves told NJ.com.
Alston was wearing scuba gear when his body was recovered, Reaves told the media outlet.
Alston’s death remains under investigation, NJ.com reported.
