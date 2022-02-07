Body found after North Cape May fire was a woman, Prosecutor's Office says

LOWER TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a fatal fire in North Cape May over the weekend has determined a body recovered from the home is that of a woman, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Monday morning.

The woman's identity will not be made public until next of kin is notified, prosecutor's spokesperson Cheryl Spaulding said, adding she expects an ID to be forthcoming.

The fire happened shortly after midnight Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Suzanne Avenue. Firefighters from Town Bank, Erma, Villas, Cape May, Rio Grande, Green Creek and other fire and EMS agencies worked to douse the blaze and investigate its cause.

During the investigation, a body was found inside the home. The investigation and autopsy have so far not found anything suspicious in nature, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with information about the fire can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135, Lower Township police at 609-886-1619 or Cape May County Crime-Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or visit cmcsheriff.net.

