Body found after North Cape May fire is a woman, Prosecutor's Office said

NORTH CAPE MAY — An investigation into a fatal fire in Cape May County over the weekend has determined a body recovered from the home is that of a woman, the county Prosecutor's Office said Monday morning.

The woman's identity will not be made public until next of kin is notified, Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Cheryl Spaulding said, adding that she expects the identify to be forthcoming.

The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Suzanne Avenue in North Cape May shortly after midnight Sunday. Fire departments from Townbank, Erma, Villas, Cape May, Rio Grande, Green Creek and other fire and EMS agencies worked to douse the blaze and investigate its cause.

During the investigation, a body was found inside the home. An autopsy has determined the body is that of a woman. The investigation and autopsy have so far not found anything suspicious in nature, the Prosecutor's Office said.

County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland asks anyone with information about the fire to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, the Lower Township Police Department, at 609-886-1619, or report the information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime-Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

