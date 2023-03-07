LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man's body was found in the debris of a home that caught on fire on Monday afternoon, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
Multiple fire departments were called to a home on Harvest Way, located in a housing development off Mathistown Road, at about 1:45 p.m., the Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.
While searching the residence, teams discovered the body, later transporting it to the Community Medical Center in Toms River for examination and identification.
The fire's cause is still under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, Sheriff's Office, township police, the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office and Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office.
