Body cams effective in holding police accountable, study says
Body cams effective in holding police accountable, study says

Body cameras

Pleasantville police Officer Joe Gamble wears a black body camera clipped to the middle of the front of his vest.

 Molly Bilinski

A recent study by researchers at Stockton University, American University and Georgia State University revealed that the use of body-worn cameras (BWC) by police officers is effective in keeping them accountable.

The study, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, used police complaints in Chicago between 2012 and 2020. Through those complaints, researches found video from the cameras led to a "significant" decrease in the dismissal of investigations due to insufficient evidence ("not sustained"), as well as a significant increase in disciplinary actions against police officers ("sustained" outcomes”) with sufficient evidence to sanction their misconduct.

Additionally, racial disparities in complaints for the "not sustained" category faded away.

Nusret Sahin, an associate professor of Criminal Justice at Stockton and one of the lead authors of the study, said the results are valuable for New Jersey as the state has mandated body cam use. Sahin also trains police in procedural justice techniques, and said his goal is to improve relationships and trust between police.

"We have found that when a person understands the process, and believes it is fair, they are more likely to accept the results, even if it is not always in their favor." Sahin said. "Our findings indicate that BWCs strengthen accountability if footage from these devices is utilized effectively in internal investigations."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

