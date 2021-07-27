Body cameras effective at holding police accountable, Stockton study says

A recent study by researchers at Stockton, American and Georgia State universities found the use of body-worn cameras by police is effective at keeping them accountable.

The study, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, looked at police complaints in Chicago between 2012 and 2020. Through those complaints, researchers found video from the cameras led to a "significant" decrease in the dismissal of investigations due to insufficient evidence, as well as a significant increase in disciplinary actions against police officers with sufficient evidence to sanction their misconduct.

Additionally, racial disparities in dismissed complaints faded away, the report states.

Nusret Sahin, an associate professor of criminal justice at Stockton and one of the lead authors of the study, said the results are valuable for New Jersey as the state has mandated body camera use. Sahin also trains police in procedural justice techniques and said his goal is to improve relationships and trust between police and the community.

"We have found that when a person understands the process, and believes it is fair, they are more likely to accept the results, even if it is not always in their favor," Sahin said. "Our findings indicate that BWCs strengthen accountability if footage from these devices is utilized effectively in internal investigations."

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

