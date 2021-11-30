Bodies of missing Stafford Township couple found

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afternoon by a police drone in a wooded area near their residence, police said.
Foul play is not believed to be involved in the couple's deaths, police said. Autopsies are expected to be conducted this week.
"Our department sends its condolences to the Parkers' family and friends," police said in a statement Tuesday.
Police said Nov. 23 that they were searching for the couple, who lived in the township's Warren Grove section. Investigators conducted a search-and-rescue operation in the wooded area near Route 539 and Warren Grove Road, in Barnegat and Stafford townships, on Nov. 24. Authorities located their ATV and a shotgun belonging to them, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
