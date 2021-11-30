 Skip to main content
Bodies of missing Stafford Township couple found
top story

Bodies of missing Stafford Township couple found

Gary and Lorraine Parker

Gary and Lorraine Parker, of the Warren Grove section of Stafford Township, were reported missing last week.

 Stafford Township Police Department, provided

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afternoon by a police drone in a wooded area near their residence, police said.

Foul play is not believed to be involved in the couple's deaths, police said. Autopsies are expected to be conducted this week.

"Our department sends its condolences to the Parkers' family and friends," police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said Nov. 23 that they were searching for the couple, who lived in the township's Warren Grove section. Investigators conducted a search-and-rescue operation in the wooded area near Route 539 and Warren Grove Road, in Barnegat and Stafford townships, on Nov. 24. Authorities located their ATV and a shotgun belonging to them, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

