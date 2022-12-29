Bob Schoelkopf retires as Marine Mammal Stranding Center director

BRIGANTINE – After 44 years as the public face of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Bob Schoelkopf has retired as the center director.

“It’s time,” he said Wednesday.

He founded the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Atlantic City in 1978, moving the center to its current location in Brigantine in 1983. For a time, he and his wife Shelia Dean were listed as co-directors.

Schoelkopf remains president of the center’s board of directors.

He said on Wednesday that he retired a couple of weeks ago. Staff at the center said a formal announcement will be made in the coming days.

Schoelkopf, 76, lives in Galloway.

He said he started working at an aquarium in Atlantic City after returning from Vietnam, where he served as a Navy Corpsman attached to the special operations Recon Marines.

Medics for Marine units are Navy personnel, but train and work with the Marines.

“Everything the Marines had to do, I had to do,” he said.

He was working as a manager the aquarium at the Steel Pier, he said, and was often called to help marine life in distress. In March of 1976, he helped a pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore, where he found city workers trying to tow it back into the water by its tail.

“I informed them that they would more than likely kill it by doing so, so they stepped aside, and at that point, I took over the operation,” he wrote in a New Year’s message in 2019. “Coast Guard staff arrived on scene and brought an inflatable raft and a much-needed wetsuit.”

That whale did not make it, but the experience had a big impact. As he put it, that planted the seed of what would become the Marine Mammal Stranding Center a couple of years later.

According to Schoelkopf, the center has trained hundreds of people in marine life rescue and saved thousands of animals over 1,800 miles of coastline the length of New Jersey, including the beaches and back bays.

The center works with whales, dolphins, porpoise, seals and sea turtles. Winter is when the center sees the most seals, with fewer than 10 seals in some years, more than 100 in others.