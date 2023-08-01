SEA ISLE CITY — A Philadelphia broadcast television personality was assaulted while emceeing an event at a restaurant over the weekend.

Fox 29's Bob Kelly, a traffic reporter for the television station, was punched at the Oar House Pub on 42nd Place, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kelly was brought to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House after the alleged attack, the Inquirer reported.

Kelly, who is known for appearances on "Good Day, Philadelphia," appeared on television from Margate to discuss the incident, thanking people for their well-wishes and concerns.

"It was just a frightening, disturbing event," Kelly said Tuesday.

THANK YOU ALL for the messages, texts, phone calls and concerns. LIVE from Margate this morning! pic.twitter.com/aAIXrDw08l — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) August 1, 2023

The attack is being investigated, Kelly said, but it likely stemmed from a TikTok challenge, similar to a recent incident involving recording artist Cardi B, in which a liquid was splashed onto the rapper while she was performing.

"I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it," Kelly said.

After appearing on the television station Tuesday morning, Kelly tweeted a photo from The Other Lucy Beach Grille in Margate on Atlantic Avenue, posing for a selfie with about a dozen people.

Sea Isle officials did not return a request for comment Monday.