AVALON — As a lifelong boating fanatic, Jake Kowalski hoped he would never have to make the mayday call he did about midnight Tuesday.

He'd also hoped he'd never have to phone his parents in the early hours to inform them he'd been in a boating accident.

"My mom says nothing good happens after midnight," Kowalski, 21, of Wenonah, Gloucester County, said about two days after he was on a vessel that struck the Townsends Inlet Bridge and partially sank. "It's really tough to have to make that call to your family and say, 'Hey, listen, we were going down.'"

The avid boater was one of seven sailors venturing into the Atlantic Ocean overnight Tuesday when their 52-foot Viking Sky Bridge struck the bridge.

No one was injured, but the vessel partially foundered off the Avalon Yacht Club after being tied up there following the crash.

Viking-branded boats similar to the one involved in Tuesday's bridge crash are selling through Yacht World, a retailer, for between $624,000 and $1.9 million, according to its website.

Crews raised the vessel upright Wednesday, floating it before it could be towed to the Avalon Marine Center shortly south of the club.

Seeing any boat sink is sad, Kowalski said, and being on board when a vessel strikes anything fuels adrenaline left unsettled for hours.

"It's one the most terrifying experiences that you will ever experience as a captain, crewman or first mate on a boat," Kowalski said of the jolt that shook the vessel. "Unfortunately, the guys in the cabin couldn't see it coming. I yelled 'brace,' and basically, we had three or four seconds to brace ourselves and get ready for impact."

After the strike, commercial engineers and divers repaired the bridge, causing the immediate waterway to be closed off to other watercraft, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

The bridge suffered minor damage, said Karen Coughlin, executive director of the Cape May County Bridge Commission, which owns the bridge. Without the fender, a piece that acts as a bumper for passing watercraft, the bridge could have suffered severe damage, she said.

"Our fender did what it needed to do," Couglin said.

After striking the bridge, the boat sank at an "industrial dock" outside the Seventh Street yacht club building.

Conditions allowed the wreck to be recovered Wednesday, said an office employee of Sea Tow Cape May, which was partnering with Northstar Marine of Cape May Court House in the operation.

Northstar owner Phil Risko on Tuesday said plans were to bring in a crane-equipped barge to bring the boat upright.

The operation was moving as planned Wednesday. Straps were wrapped around the boat once the crane was in place for it to begin lifting.

"We'll patch it (boat), pump it out and take it to the marina," Risko said. "Everything's gone smoothly."

The seven friends were headed about 85 miles out to sea when a current pushed the boat into the bridge as it passed under its drawbridge, Kowalski said. The group was preparing to participate in the Beach Haven Tuna Tournament in Ocean County at the time, he said.

As the boat's captain, Pete Fricano, steadied the vessel, a sudden push of the current forced it into the bridge on its starboard side, Kowalski said.

The waters underneath the bridge are notorious for flowing quickly and producing white caps, Coughlin said.

"It really just moves quickly through there," she said.

They immediately began taking on water, and several passengers doubted whether the boat's pumps could efficiently curtail the influx.

"If you don't have enough speed and enough power built up to be stronger than the current, you're going to be dragged one way or another into one of those pilings at the bridge," Kowalski said.

A call to Fricano on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

The accident mirrors several the 21-year-old has seen at the bridge in the past.

Last summer, the Starfish was carrying nearly two dozen passengers when it, too, crashed into the bridge. The hit tore through its hull, allowing water to seep in and create a panic on board. Sea Tow also helped salvage that wreck, hauling it to a marina in Upper Township after being dislodged from the bay floor.

In the moments after the crash, as the boat filled with water, the sailors remembered that the yacht club had installed an industrial dock within the past year. Knowing it to be one of the only places close enough to exit the boat safely, the crew traveled about three minutes away.

They were met by first responders once they tied the boat up to the dock. After leaving it, the boat began to sink on its starboard side within about 10 to 15 minutes, Kowalski said.

Watching the vessel slump onto its side, he said he was grateful the situation didn't become as grim as it could have.

"It depends on the person on how they're able to handle it," Kowalski said. "I believe that everybody on the boat handled it pretty well, despite how traumatizing it was."