Boat that set sail from Cape May missing

Authorities are searching for a sailboat that had set out from Cape May.

The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic district issued an alert on its Facebook page Monday about an overdue vessel. The "Atrevida II," as the ship is called, is believed to have been traveling from Cape May to Marathon, Florida. It is a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a blue-purple hull, white superstructure and white sails.

A photograph of the Atrevida II attached to the Coast Guard's Facebook page shows its haul is labeled "Cape May, NJ."

Two people said to be aboard the boat have been identified as Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76.

The Atrevida II was last seen on Dec. 3 when it set sail from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, to Jupiter Florida. It may have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina, at some point, although that has not been verified.

The Coast Guard is asking people for help in locating the overdue boat. Those who may have information regarding the Atrevida II are being asked to call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at (757) 398-6700.