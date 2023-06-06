A 52-foot vessel carrying seven people partially sank at the Avalon Yacht Club on Tuesday after striking the Townsends Inlet Bridge overnight, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report of the boat striking the bridge at 12:01 a.m., a spokesperson for the agency said. The boat's captain left the area near the bridge and reached the Yacht Club, where it then sank.

No one on board was injured.

A photograph of the boat shows it resting on its side partially submerged in the water surrounded by floating debris.

Northstar Marine and Sea Tow were tasked with salvaging the wreck Tuesday, weather permitting, said Northstar's owner, Phil Risko.

About a quarter mile separates the bridge from the dock where the boat sank, Risko said.

Part of the waterway was temporarily closed off to boat traffic while commercial divers and engineers repaired the bridge, the Coast Guard said.

To retrieve the boat, a barge equipped with a crane will be brought to the wreckage, Risko said. The damaged hull will be patched so the boat can be brought upright and float before it's towed to the Avalon Marine Center.

Risko said his team was unsure of how many punctures the boat suffered to cause it to sink.