When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Meredith Punthrangkul to cancel two vacations, she didn’t let it ruin her summer.
The Northfield resident and real estate agent used that saved money to buy a boat from a friend.
Boat sales in South Jersey and across the country over the last few months have been skyrocketing, in large part due to the pandemic.
“Since states started relaxing stay-at-home orders back in April and May, we’ve seen an uptick in sales across the board in every different type of boat there is,” said John-Michael Donahue, the communications director for the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
According to the association, which represents all aspects of the North American boating industry, total new boat sales in May were the highest they’ve been in a decade.
The last time the association saw such strong sales in a single month was in 2007.
National new boat sales are up 19% compared with May 2019, with personal watercraft sales up 75%, saltwater fishing boats up 9% and jet boats 31%, according to the NMMA. Outboard engine sales were up an average of 28% in June from prepandemic levels.
Earl Schock, general manager of Waterfront Marine in Somers Point, said this has been one of the best seasons in years for his business.
Usually his massive showroom next to the bridge heading into Ocean City and the area around it are full of boats waiting to be purchased.
But Schock said he’s having trouble keeping boats on display because they are selling so fast.
“Typically, we’d have 14 or 15 boats in the showroom at all times and 40 or 50 boats scattered around the property. Right now, we have maybe 10,” Schock said. “In March, we had 50 or 60 used boats; I think right now we have two.”
Schock agreed sales have been high among all different sizes and kinds of boat.
In July, Waterfront Marine’s sales increased about 27% over the same month a year ago.
“Anything in the 20- to 25-foot range sells instantly. That’s the sweet spot we’ve been seeing,” said the Linwood resident, who’s been in the boat business for 30 years. “But even the bigger stuff is selling. I’ve got people coming in and saying, ‘What do you have left?’”
For Punthrangkul, the savings from canceled trips to Europe when her daughter, Devon, was supposed to be studying abroad and another family trip to a three-day concert in Alabama gave her the funds to purchase an 18.5-foot Sea Ray 185 sport inboard/outboard boat in July.
She keeps the boat docked at a friend’s house on the Intracoastal Waterway near the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City.
“It was something for the whole family,” the 52-year-old mother of two said. “I knew my 19-year-old son (Thai) would get reinvolved with us, and my daughter was home from college. I knew it would definitely be a family thing for us to do together.”
And while she didn’t originally think of the pandemic when she bought the boat, Punthrangkul says now it’s been the perfect way to do all the fun things they like to do in the summer while social distancing.
“We can get some lunch on the boat instead of going to happy hour,” she said. “Plus, we were all at home in March, April and May. It was time to be outside. The boat was a way to be outside and still be safe.”
Donahue agreed the isolation that comes with boating is a major factor in the increased sales.
“The boating lifestyle lends itself perfectly to the era of social distancing,” Donahue said. “Boating is something you can do without traveling. You can stay pretty close to home with your family in your bubble. You can do it while maintaining your proper distance and keeping your bubble tight.”
The increased emphasis on sales and the shutdown caused by the pandemic also has put a major strain on acquiring new boats to sell.
Schock said it usually takes eight weeks to order a boat from the time of sale to the time it’s delivered. This summer, it’s been more like 12-14 weeks.
“It’s going to be a difficult thing to replenish our inventory because people are buying them so fast,” Schock said.
Donahue confirmed it’s been difficult for the boat-building industry to keep up with demand because of the shutdown caused by the pandemic.
“Just like most sectors of the economy and most industries, there is a good amount of supply chain challenges due to the shutdown,” he said.
“Because of that, the pipeline is a little dry. But the good news is that boat building is back up in all 50 states, and we are confident we will be able to meet the demand going forward.”
Schock hopes so. He said no matter what they put on display in the showroom, even if it’s giant inflatable tubes you can tow behind your boat, people are coming in and snapping them up.
“We knew before the pandemic that boats were a great social thing for families,” he said. “What better activity than to put your kids on a boat, take them out in the water and build some memories. It’s a natural thing now with the pandemic to be out in the fresh air and sunshine.”
