Boat runs aground with 8 people aboard off Atlantic City

The Coast Guard responded to a boating accident this weekend off Atlantic City.
A Yamaha AR-240 with eight people aboard ran aground in the intracoastal waterway Saturday afternoon. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City responded with a 29-foot response boat after the accident, Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves said.
One man found on the vessel was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for injuries, Reaves said. After a post-search-and-rescue boarding, the Coast Guard found four others injured who were also taken to the hospital.
Reaves said State Police are investigating the incident.
