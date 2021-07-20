Boat runs aground in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police have responded to boat run aground on the beach Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Chuck McDade of 6abc, the incident happened around noon on the beach at 13th Street. Also in the tweet was a video showing a boat stuck on the shore, surrounded by bystanders. Several squad cars from the North Wildwood Police Department can also be seen.
It would seem #BREAKING news has followed me while on vacation. Boat runs ashore in North Wildwood. Happened around Noon at 13th and the Beach. No word on injuries. @6abc @TrishHartman pic.twitter.com/atgBgY599i— Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) July 20, 2021
No injuries have been reported, the tweet said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
