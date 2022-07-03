Boat racing series launches in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — The waters were rough at times, but boat racing made a triumphant splash in South Jersey over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Jersey Shore Boat Racing club had its first race of its 2022 season Sunday. Scores of spectators lined the bay at John F. Kennedy Park to watch what they felt was the staple motor sport of the Jersey Shore. The club said it was the first time boat racing had been held in Somers Point since 2009.

Club President Nick Megee said boat racing in the area has waned over the years. He said he and the club were trying revive the activity and bring in new fans and boaters to the “greatest local show on water.” He said he was impressed by the turnout for the circuit’s first race.

“We’re trying to do this our own way,” Megee said Friday before the races.

Boaters and spectators began arriving about 10 a.m. Sunday. The competition got underway about 12:30 p.m.

There were 14 boats racing at JFK Park on Sunday, including 10 Garvey boats, three Jersey skiffs and one ski boat. They raced in four heats around a set course in the bay, with emergency medical services and other first responders on hand in case of an accident. The first round awarded racers single points in the series, while the second round awarded double points and the third was an unscored exhibition.

Upper renews license for Deauville Inn, but some neighbors aren’t happy UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee renewed the liquor license for the Deauville Inn on …

Many boaters in the race were veterans of the sport.

Jason Speck, 48, of Barnegat Township, captained a Garvey boat called The Assassin on Sunday. Having been introduced to the sport while watching it with his father and brother when he was young, Speck said he bought his first boat when he was in his 30s and has been racing for about 12 years. As a member of the Jersey Shore Boat Racing club, he said he was excited to promote the sport.

“We’re trying to bring it back,” Speck said. “I think we’re doing a good job.”

Cesare Simonelli, 76, said he had been racing for about 40 years and has been working as a skiff builder since 1989. He said he owns a shop by Asbury Park and, even after decades, was excited to come to the race Sunday with his Jersey skiff the S&S Express.

“It gets me out of the shop,” Simonelli said. “But it’s fun. I get a kick out of it.”

The decades have not worn down Simonelli’s competitive spirit. After his first-round race, the skiff builder bitterly reported that he had come in second in his heat.

Cape May dedicates beach to lifeguard who died last summer CAPE MAY — City officials and the Beach Patrol remembered lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III …

Rick Wainwright, while not racing Sunday, brought his Garvey boat, the Radical Red, to be used by other boaters at the race. The 57-year-old from Tuckerton said he remembered watching races in Barnegat Bay on the shoulders of his grandfather around the Fourth of July. He said he was 21 when he first got a boat and began racing.

“And I’ve been pretty much racing ever since,” Wainwright said.

Other racers were newcomers. Zack Schenk, 27, of Waretown, was heading the Nautical Nightmare on Sunday and said he has been racing for one year. He said he grew up around it and “wanted to keep the sport alive.”

“And look at the crowd it brings,” Schenk said. “Definitely a decent turnout for the first race of the year.”

The crowd, spanning the length of the beach, was a mix of people who grew up watching boat races and those who were being exposed to the sport for the first time.

Nelson Taylor, of Whiting in Manchester Township, very much belonged to the former group. He said he has been watching these races for about 50 years, since the 1970s, and marveled at the speed of the sport.

Morris County man indicted in Barnegat Bay boat death A Morris County man was indicted in the boating death of another Morris County man that occu…

“Those (boats) really fly, they really do,” Taylor said. “It’s an art, it really is.”

Taylor said he was impressed by the size of the competition Sunday.

“It’s nice to see it coming back,” Taylor said. “It’s the most boats I’ve seen out here in a long time.”

Jim Cannone and his partner, Cheryl Quick, of Egg Harbor Township, said they were fans of all kinds of racing, and so wanted to come out to watch the races on the water.

“This is definitely right up our alley,” Quick said.

Christian DelCollo, 38, of Somers Point, runs Battlewagon Boats, a boat manufacturing company, and was watching the race Sunday. He credited the city for its work in bringing the event to JFK Park, describing it as an ideal location for boat racing.

Man with stolen motorcycle tried fleeing officers in Mullica River, police say MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A man’s escape from police failed when he tired himself out trying to swi…

“It’s going to thump through your chest, you’ll feel it,” DelCollo said. “It’ll feel like your soul is dancing.”

Jim Osler, another Somers Point resident, came with his family to watch the race. Osler said he had heard about the competition Sunday on Facebook and figured it would be a fun event for the holiday weekend.

“We didn’t expect it to be legit racing,” Osler said. ”This is actually pretty cool. I’m glad we came.”

Osler said he was rooting for Bad Clam, saying he liked the name.

Rich Kraus said his son, Stephen Kraus, was co-piloting the Bad Clam on Sunday. Although it was Stephen’s first race, Rich was glad to report he had finished first in his heat in his first-round race. The Bad Clam did not run in the second round, owing to a dead battery, but they planned to head back out in the third.

“He’s always been around it when he was a kid,” Rich Klaus said of his son. “We’ve been going to these things for years.”

Swimmer who died in triathlon identified LOWER TOWNSHIP — The man who died while participating in the Escape the Cape triathlon on Ju…

Aiden Schmutz, 18, of New Gretna in Bass River Township, was the co-driver of Wainwright’s Radical Red. The teenage driver said he had been waiting for years to become old enough to ride and was excited to finally have the opportunity. He was riding with his father, Joe Schmutz, who got involved in the sport in 2004 but had been on hiatus for about 12 years.

The Radical Red took on some damage and did not race in the second round, joining several other boats that did not make it out of the day unscathed. Nevertheless, Wainwright and the Schmutzes said they were confident it would be back on the water.

Kevin Wulffen, 44, said he has been racing for 20 years and has been interested in the sport since he watched boaters as a child in Barnegat Bay. He, along with his co-driver Steve Traut, was captaining the Lethal Weapon SK-87, the only ski boat out on the waterway Sunday. Looking around at all the young racers, he said he was optimistic about the future of racing at the Jersey Shore.

“We need it to make the sport thrive and go,” Wulffen said.

Megee said he was grateful for the fans who came to the race and was optimistic about the future.

“We’re just looking to grow on that,” Megee said.

The next scheduled race in the Jersey Shore Boat Racing series is at Parkertown in Little Egg Harbor Township on July 17.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.