Boardwalk repairs, storefront revitalization among goals in Atlantic City recovery report

“The governor and the lieutenant governor have been very engaged (in Atlantic City), and I’m happy with their level of engagement and concern,” Shabazz said. “This is an important step to have the government of the state draw up a blueprint as to how Atlantic City can move forward. And they did that with the input of residents, stakeholders, (it’s) a very good step.”

Murphy said the recommendations will help the city move forward with new opportunities as the pandemic winds down. The pandemic forced the closure of Atlantic City casinos for 3½ months, causing a drop in profits of nearly 80%.

“We are facing a recovery challenge unlike any Atlantic City and the state has faced. But every challenge also brings with it opportunities,” Murphy said. “The Working Group’s report has identified many of these opportunities, and we intend to move forward on a number of them as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The group also noted that Atlantic City has many assets — such as clean and free beaches, more than 30 parks, cultural and historic attractions, restaurants, live entertainment, public transportation and high walkability — that make it an attractive place to work and live.

