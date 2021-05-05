 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boardwalk repairs, storefront revitalization among goals in Atlantic City recovery report
0 comments
featured

Boardwalk repairs, storefront revitalization among goals in Atlantic City recovery report

{{featured_button_text}}
040821_nws_

Days after an Atlantic City Boardwalk store owner died following a robbery, a clerk at another store was charged Monday with falsely reporting a robbery.

 Kristian Gonyea / for The Press

Kevin Walker, also known as K.T. Borderline, was involved with the filming of the Netflix movie "Army of the Dead" in Atlantic City.

Rebuilding the Boardwalk, wiring the city for internet, and beautifying and rebuilding Atlantic and Pacific avenues are some of the keys to Atlantic City’s long-term success, according to a state-issued report outlining the resort’s path to post COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

“This report represents my Administration’s commitment to helping the Atlantic City community come out of COVID-19 stronger and more resilient than when this public health emergency started,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “It also demonstrates our determination to build on the great progress that was being made pre-pandemic to address the economic, local government and community wellness issues facing the city.”

The 57-page report came from the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group, a five-subcommittee body first convened last summer by the governor and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to “examine the post-pandemic reality” of the city. There is little explanation in the report as to how the projects would be funded.

The 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act authorized a five-year takeover of city government by the state. It is scheduled to expire in November, but talks are underway to continue it for another four to five years.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said the level of engagement from the state government in Atlantic City is important for recovery.

Download PDF AC Report

“The governor and the lieutenant governor have been very engaged (in Atlantic City), and I’m happy with their level of engagement and concern,” Shabazz said. “This is an important step to have the government of the state draw up a blueprint as to how Atlantic City can move forward. And they did that with the input of residents, stakeholders, (it’s) a very good step.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Murphy said the recommendations will help the city move forward with new opportunities as the pandemic winds down. The pandemic forced the closure of Atlantic City casinos for 3½ months, causing a drop in profits of nearly 80%.

“We are facing a recovery challenge unlike any Atlantic City and the state has faced. But every challenge also brings with it opportunities,” Murphy said. “The Working Group’s report has identified many of these opportunities, and we intend to move forward on a number of them as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The group also noted that Atlantic City has many assets — such as clean and free beaches, more than 30 parks, cultural and historic attractions, restaurants, live entertainment, public transportation and high walkability — that make it an attractive place to work and live.

“The pandemic has hit the Atlantic City area hard, but it is undeniable that the City is incredibly resilient,” said Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey President & CEO Christina Renna, who is co-chair of the Working Group. “The dedication of the Working Group members, and their strong commitment to seeing Atlantic City prosper, has led to the release of many achievable recommendations that, if enacted upon, will make a significant impact on the City and the surrounding area as it continues to rebound and recover in the coming weeks and months.”

But the city needs to improve several factors, such as homeownership rates, development of vacant lots, code enforcement of blighted properties and moving high-visibility social services out of tourism areas, according to the group.

A number of the recommendations in the report had been made previously in the September 2018 Atlantic City Transition Plan. The report, generated under the leadership of Murphy’s former special counsel for Atlantic City Jim Johnson, is commonly referred to as the Johnson report.

“We appreciate the recommendations of the Atlantic City Working Group, which included many City senior staff, and we look forward to collaborating to put these ideas into action,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement. “Make no mistake: Atlantic City is coming back for everything and more that the COVID-19 pandemic took away.”

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News