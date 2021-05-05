Boardwalk repairs, storefront revitalization among goals for Atlantic City recovery report

Governor Phil Murphy's administration on Wednesday released a report detailing goals for Atlantic City's post-pandemic recovery.

The report came from the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Group, a five-subcommittee group first convened last summer by the governor and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver to "examine the post-pandemic reality" of the city, the state Department of Community Affairs said in a news release.

"This report represents my Administration’s commitment to helping the Atlantic City community come out of COVID-19 stronger and more resilient than when this public health emergency started," Murphy said in the release. "It also demonstrates our determination to build on the great progress that was being made pre-pandemic to address the economic, local government, and community wellness issues facing the city.

"We are facing a recovery challenge unlike any Atlantic City and the state has faced. But every challenge also brings with it opportunities. The Working Group’s report has identified many of these opportunities and we intend to move forward on a number of them as we emerge from the pandemic."

The points of emphasis in report are as follows: