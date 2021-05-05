Boardwalk repairs, storefront revitalization among goals for Atlantic City recovery report

Governor Phil Murphy's administration on Wednesday released a report detailing goals for Atlantic City's post-pandemic recovery.
The report came from the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Group, a five-subcommittee group first convened last summer by the governor and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver to "examine the post-pandemic reality" of the city, the state Department of Community Affairs said in a news release.
"This report represents my Administration’s commitment to helping the Atlantic City community come out of COVID-19 stronger and more resilient than when this public health emergency started," Murphy said in the release. "It also demonstrates our determination to build on the great progress that was being made pre-pandemic to address the economic, local government, and community wellness issues facing the city.
"We are facing a recovery challenge unlike any Atlantic City and the state has faced. But every challenge also brings with it opportunities. The Working Group’s report has identified many of these opportunities and we intend to move forward on a number of them as we emerge from the pandemic."
The points of emphasis in report are as follows:
- Rebuild the Atlantic City boardwalk to withstand future severe storms;
- Refresh the structures and appearances along Pacific Avenue by demolishing deteriorated buildings, adding greenery, improving lighting, rehabbing storefronts, and relocating service yards and dumpsters;
- Continue with the redesign and repurposing of Atlantic Avenue that is currently underway;
- Achieve 100 percent Internet connectivity by using grant funding such as federal dollars;
- Reconvene the Atlantic City Jobs Council to assess employer needs, create training and apprentice programs, establish a jobs database, and hold job fairs;
- Develop the Blue Economy as a solution to lessen the city’s dependence on casino gaming and tourism, while building on the city’s greatest asset: the Atlantic Ocean. The Blue Economy includes the areas of renewable energy, coastal resiliency, fisheries, eco-tourism, grey water recycling, smart technology waste management, and marine-based drones;
- Coordinate economic development among the State, City, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, and Atlantic County Economic Alliance and streamline the permitting and approval process for businesses;
- Create an early pregnancy outreach program that focuses on communities of color to educate mothers on critical health issues such as pre-natal vitamins, pregnancy complications, and premature labor delivery;
- Develop a remote care monitoring program for pregnant women with a focus on hypertension, gestational diabetes, pre-term labor, tobacco cessation, alcohol and drug use, and other high-risk pregnancy concerns;
- Establish a short-term/transitional housing solution for homeless individuals and families;
- Build an online community collaboration database that lists all community services and citizen-led initiatives available in Atlantic City. Find an anchor institution to support and maintain the database so that it is kept up-to-date;
- Expand the Atlantic City Police Department’s Neighborhood Coordination Officer (NCO) community policing initiative; and
- Create more recreational programs for city youth and provide more sports fields/facilities.
A number of these ideas, the report acknowledged, were also mentioned in September 2018's Atlantic City Transition Plan, commonly referred to as the Johnson report.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. expressed confidence in the city's ability to bounce back.
"We appreciate the recommendations of the Atlantic City Working Group, which included many City senior staff, and we look forward to collaborating to put these ideas into action," he said in the release. "Make no mistake: Atlantic City is coming back for everything and more that the COVID-19 pandemic took away."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.