OCEAN CITY — Developer and hotelier Eustace Mita brought a proposal for a $150 million luxury hotel on the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets to City Council on Thursday.

Mita, and some skeptics at the meeting, said the project had the potential to transform the city.

The project faces multiple hurdles, from acquiring the land from the city to obtaining site plan approval and the needed permits from the state through the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act, better known as CAFRA.

The site appears to include sand dunes, which are protected by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The property would include more than 300 rooms, as proposed.

Council took no action on the proposal Thursday, nor did Mita ask for any vote. He described the presentation as just the first step but said he hoped the city would help him get the project over the finish line.

Plans presented at the council meeting show a multistory property that encompasses the entire block, with an enclosed rooftop pool and retail space along the Boardwalk, along with a central gazebo and an open area.

Mita, who owns the Icona hotel chain, said it has been decades since there has been a hotel built in the city. He described the proposed project as a landmark for the city that will last for generations. He added the property would not include alcohol sales.

“And then you ask yourself, what kind of a nutball would invest this kind of money in a dry town to build a hotel? Only someone that has a heart for Ocean City the way that I do,” Mita told council. He is an Ocean City resident, and said he raised his family in the community.

As part of the presentation, Mita presented images of other Icona properties in the area, including one with a brew pub.

“I want to get that up front, there’s not going to be any brew pub in what we want to be Icona Ocean City,” Mita said. The town has banned the sale of alcohol since it was founded.

As presented Thursday, the project would include the area between a municipal parking lot and an area of the beach between the bulkhead and the Boardwalk, where there is now a line of sandy volleyball courts.

Mita argued the area is not making the city any money right now, and has the potential to be a major revenue source. The property would likely need to go out to bid, as public land, and be independently assessed.

If that assessment came in at $15 million, for example, that would be $15 million the city could immediately use, Mita told council. That money could mean more completed municipal work and lower taxes, he said.

Then there are the property taxes.

“We would immediately be the highest taxpayer by a large margin in Ocean City, and that’s a gift that would go on for decades and decades and decades,” Mita said.

Mita already has multiple hotels in the area, and also builds high-end private homes under the company Achristavest.

Stephen Nehmad, an attorney representing Icona, told council members about other properties that have been transformed into luxury hotels. He mentioned a 1970s-era property in Cape May, describing it as “simply an ugly building,” that is now a popular option in that city, while Mita mentioned other properties he said he has transformed from eyesores into attractions.

He has also presented plans for another major project in Cape May, at the site of the former Beach Theatre, also with an estimated cost of $150 million. In that case, he has sought to have the Cape May City Council designate the site an area in need of redevelopment.

Nehmad said an Ocean City Icona would “grace the skyline of your community” for decades to come.

Architect Alvar Cortado with DAS Architects and Interiors in Philadelphia said the design has the tallest section at the center, and then cascades off to either side.

Cortado described the proposed site as the best location in Ocean City, and probably the best on the Jersey shore. He said the design team looked at the work of Vivian Smith, an architect responsible for some of the city’s best known structures, including City Hall, The Flanders and the Music Pier.

Those structures informed the proposal for Icona, he said.

“Our intent with this building is to create an icon, a symbol of Ocean City, and bring back the tourists,” Cortada said.

A repeated theme in Mita’s presentation was the number of hotels and motels that have become condominiums, saying the city has lost a major driver of tourism. That includes The Flanders, where the rooms are owned by separate individuals.

Council member Karen Bergman, who works at The Flanders, interjected that the property continues to operate as a hotel, regardless of the ownership structure.

Some residents at the meeting said the proposal, if built, could lead to other projects and reshape the city, potentially pricing out the families they say have always defined the seaside resort. They said the proposal was very impressive.

Resident Donna Moore said it would look great in Florida, but she was not as welcoming of it for Ocean City.

The property would be in the same block as Ocean City High School and the Ocean City Tabernacle, at the edge of the Boardwalk commercial district. It would be across Sixth Street from Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, in which Mayor Jay Gillian is a principal and in which Mita invested heavily in 2021.

After the meeting, Council President Peter Madden said the idea was in its infancy, saying there are multiple steps needed to happen before anything could be built. He added council has a responsibility to listen to new ideas and proposals.

“The most important thing is we need the public’s input,” Madden said.

In the mayor’s race last year, candidate Keith Hartzell sought to make the possibility of high-rise Boardwalk hotels a central campaign issue in his unsuccessful challenge to incumbent Gillian.

In public comments at the time, Gillian pointed out that such proposals would violate the city’s zoning rules.