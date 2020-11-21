Boardwalk Hall restoration project on schedule

Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, under construction Thursday Nov 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Restoration of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is seen, above, from the point of view of the Miss America statue at Kennedy Plaza and, below left, from farther down the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Press staff reports
ATLANTIC CITY — Construction work on the façade of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is on schedule to be completed by summer.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the $1.8 million restoration and masonry project last year, and work began in March.
The project includes the façade pylon, any needed structural steel repair, stone masonry repointing and replacement, and crack repairs.
In addition to pulling out the limestone to examine steel and wood behind the stone, the two rusted-out light towers on top of Boardwalk Hall were removed. The towers were installed in the 1980s, have no historic significance, are inoperable and were causing rust to run down onto the stone façade, officials said.
The last renovation of the outside of Boardwalk Hall was in 2010 and, prior to that, in the early 1980s.
Boardwalk Hall, which opened in 1929, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
