 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boardwalk Hall restoration project on schedule
0 comments
featured

Boardwalk Hall restoration project on schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Construction work on the façade of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is on schedule to be completed by summer.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the $1.8 million restoration and masonry project last year, and work began in March.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project includes the façade pylon, any needed structural steel repair, stone masonry repointing and replacement, and crack repairs.

In addition to pulling out the limestone to examine steel and wood behind the stone, the two rusted-out light towers on top of Boardwalk Hall were removed. The towers were installed in the 1980s, have no historic significance, are inoperable and were causing rust to run down onto the stone façade, officials said.

The last renovation of the outside of Boardwalk Hall was in 2010 and, prior to that, in the early 1980s.

Boardwalk Hall, which opened in 1929, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News