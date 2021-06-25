Boardwalk Hall organ committee to benefit from Acme reusable bag program

A committee dedicated to restoring the historic organs at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City has been selected as the July beneficiary of Acme's Give Back Where It Counts program.

The program encourages shoppers to cut down on single-use plastic bags while giving back to local nonprofits. For every $3 reusable Give Back Where It Counts bag purchased at the Ventnor Acme in July, a $1 donation will be given to the Historic Organ Restoration Committee.

"It's more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment," Scott Banks, membership and events coordinator for the organ committee, said in a news release. "Nonprofits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to helping local nonprofits and helping the environment at the same time."

The Historic Organ Restoration Committee funds the restoration and preservation of the two pipe organs at Boardwalk Hall. The large organ in the main hall is the world's largest musical instrument at 33,112 pipes.

